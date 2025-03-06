Exclusive: ‘Ashamed’ US expats to hold anti-Trump rallies across Spain, citing ‘horror, disgust and deep sadness’

US citizens living in Spain are planning to hold nationwide protests against Donald Trump.

Organised by Democrats Abroad, the rallies will take place in major cities across the mainland on March 29, including Malaga, Barcelona, Sevilla, Madrid and Valencia.

The organisation told the Olive Press today that ‘anyone is invited’ to join the marches, which aim to make it clear that ‘a large percentage’ of US expats are ‘completely opposed’ to the president’s policies.

Carey Ramos, head of Democrats Abroad in Malaga, told the Olive Press: “The horrific actions of the past six weeks since Trump’s inauguration, both within the US and internationally, have motivated US citizens residing in Spain to speak up and get involved in whatever way possible.

“We hope that these protests will help demonstrate to Spaniards and citizens of all nationalities that a large percentage of US citizens (approximately half) are completely opposed to what is occurring.”

Ramos added: “How to summarize our feelings? Horror, disgust, anger, exasperation, deep sadness, and shame/embarrassment on behalf of our country.

“We hope that hundreds of concerned citizens of all nationalities will attend the protest.”

The organisation said in a statement: “Democrats Abroad is holding protest rallies on March 29 in five cities: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla and Malaga.

“Our objective is to protest the actions and policies of the Trump administration. We welcome all nationalities to attend.”

It comes as Spain’s agricultural exporters are bracing for a potential €3.5 billion blow when new US tariffs come into effect.

Trump announced that he will soon be imposing tariffs on agricultural products imported into the US starting from April 2.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural products to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” he wrote on Truth Social, before signing off with ‘have fun!’

Donald Trump has urged US farmers to grow more as he slaps tariffs on foreign imports

The impending trade barriers could have a severe impact on Spain’s crucial agricultural export market, with olive oil, wine, and table olives some of the main products sold in the US.

Some of the regions most at risk include Andalucia’s olive growers, Catalunya and Rioja’s wine cultivators, and the fruit and vegetable farmers in the Valencia and Murcia regions.

The tariffs have sparked concern among Spanish producers who have carefully cultivated the US market over many years.

Rafael Pico from the Olive Oil Exporters Association (Asoliva) offers a measured response, suggesting that a global tariff approach might be the least damaging scenario.

“We believe there will be no distortion in the international market,” Pico explained, noting that all countries will face similar treatment.

However, not all industry leaders share the same level of optimism. Antonio de Mora from the Spanish Table Olive Exporters and Industrialists Association (Asemesa) warns of potentially devastating consequences.

“Any tariff specifically targeting Spain and not applied to other non-EU countries would be severely detrimental to our industry,” he cautioned.

With €3.5 billion in exports hanging in the balance, Spanish agricultural producers are already taking proactive steps to mitigate potential losses by actively exploring alternative markets.

This is not the first time Spanish producers have faced international trade challenges.

Memories of previous tariffs, particularly those imposed during Trump’s first mandate on table olives, remain fresh in the industry’s collective memory.

Those earlier restrictions continue to impact exports, adding an additional layer of complexity to the current situation.