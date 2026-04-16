A SCHOOLBOY from the Costa del Sol has stunned judges on Britain’s Got Talent with a confident, high-energy dance routine.

The moment 12- year-old Juan Carlos appeared on stage, the young boy made his origins clear by answering ‘I’m from Spain’ when asked where he was from.

He then launched into a ‘popstar’ audition, dancing with confidence to hits by Shakira and Daddy Yankee.

Carlos earned a unanimous yes from all four judges and moved on to the next round.

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The young dancer was clearly moved by the result, celebrating with tears of joy as the audience cheered. That emotional image has quickly become the most talked-about moment of the show.

While his family has a long history of flamenco, his mother was a dancer and his grandparents sang in a choir, Juan Carlos prefers modern urban dance.

That passion was clear in a routine filled with attitude, precision and strong stage presence.

His parents, Maria del Mar and Juan Carlos, watched proudly from the audience alongside his teacher and choreographer, Sara Jorge.

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Back home in Nerja, Juan Carlos is already well known. He grew up performing at San Miguel public school, where he studied, and trained at Sara Jorge’s dance school.

Nerja Town Hall was quick to celebrate the moment on social media, praising his ‘talent, charisma and courage’ and describing him as ‘an example for the entire municipality’.

The audition has now gone viral, with thousands watching and sharing the clip. Local families and schools see the young dancer as a symbol of what can be achieved through dedication and training.

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The official video has already attracted tens of thousands of views in just a few days, with viewers encouraged to watch the full performance online.

Nerja is famous for its beaches, caves, and singers like Nuria Fergo, but the town now has a new star to celebrate.

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