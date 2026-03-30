The biggest ABBA party ever hits the Costa del Sol this summer – Marbella, get ready to dance

ON 29 August, Marbella Arena in Puerto Banus will transform into a glittering pop temple when the spectacular live show ‘The Tribute – A Tribute to ABBA’ brings the ultimate ABBA party to Costa del Sol.

This internationally acclaimed production delivers around two hours of pure musical nostalgia, disco glamour and unforgettable sing-along moments, celebrating the legendary Swedish supergroup that defined a generation.

With dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting, world-class musicians and stunning live vocals, the show recreates the magic of ABBA’s timeless music in a modern arena-style concert experience.

Audiences can expect wall-to-wall hits, including: Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!…and many more songs that turned ABBA into one of the biggest pop phenomena in music history.

Inspired by the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show in London, the production blends nostalgia with cutting-edge visuals and a spectacular laser light show never seen in an ABBA tribute concert.

The Tribute comes to Marbella this August

The result is a truly immersive experience that captures both the magic of the originals and the excitement of a modern arena production.

For one unforgettable summer night, Marbella Arena will become the biggest disco on the Costa del Sol, where thousands of fans from across Spain and the international community will gather for a massive celebration of ABBA’s music.

The Tribute is widely regarded as one of the most spectacular ABBA tribute productions touring Europe today, combining authentic performances with a modern stage production that brings the spirit of ABBA roaring back to life.

Whether you grew up with ABBA or discovered their music through the global resurgence of the band’s timeless hits, this concert promises the ultimate feel-good night of the summer. So put on your dancing shoes, Marbella – the ABBA party of the year is coming.

ABBA – The Tribute

More about the concert:

Celebrating ABBA’s iconic legacy

THE TRIBUTE is inspired by the ABBA Voyage concert in London.

THE TRIBUTE truly is a tribute to this modern take on ABBA, adding clean cut staging with iconic features such as Bennys spinning piano, true copies of new and old time favourite costumes, all designed and handmade in Scandinavia.

THE TRIBUTE prides itself on a futuristic lighting design and a live vocal and musical delivery that sounds so authentic it is a true homage to ABBA and their fantastic songs!

The Tribute is inspired by Abba Voyage in London

ABBA’s music continues to inspire generations worldwide, and their 2022 ABBA Voyage virtual concert introduced a completely new, futuristic concert experience.

Inspired by this modern approach, THE TRIBUTE was created to bring fans into a fresh, contemporary take on the ABBA universe.

Each performer brings their own ABBA identity

THE TRIBUTE is a culmination of Scandinavian and English talent, carefully selected to portray the 4 members of ABBA to the highest level – both visually and sonically.

The roles of Agnetha and Frida are performed by two Scandinavian singers and Bjorn and Benny are carefully selected from England, where they both have played numerous tours, festivals and productions at the very top end of the ABBA tribute scene.

Created by one of the world’s leading ABBA performers

THE TRIBUTE is produced and designed by Helene Harlyck who herself played Agnetha for 12 years in the world renowned ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again from Australia.

She toured worldwide for years and has an extensive Agnetha portfolio behind her.

In 2019 she was asked back to perform with Bjorn Again for the opening of Glastonbury’s legendary Pyramid Stage to a crowd of 150.000 people.

Helene has been a huge part of some of the worlds biggest tours and productions partially as vocal coach to some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

She knows her ABBA by heart and that combined with her ability to take a show to a world class level makes THE TRIBUTE a culmination of her talent, production and vision.

Together with some of her greatest colleagues from her international career plus new found talent from her Scandinavian roots THE TRIBUTE was born!

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