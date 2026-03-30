BANKING has emerged as the highest-paying sector in Spain with plush salaries as high as €250,000 a year, challenging the idea that big money isn’t possible in the country.

The latest salary guide from LHH Recruitment Solutions for 2026 shows that high earnings are very much alive in Spain, despite its reputation for lower wages.

Banking comes out firmly on top, with senior positions bringing in as much as €250,000 annually – often with bonuses that can double their pay.

Even those just below the top are not doing badly, with salaries of around €200,000 plus up to 80% in variable pay.

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Spain’s highest paying jobs according to the 2026 Salary Guide by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

The report, which looks at 15 key sectors, shows that the highest salaries are mainly reserved for professionals with more than ten years experience.

Beyond banking, digital and e-commerce roles are also bringing in serious money.

Directors at multinational companies can earn up to €180,000 a year, while those in smaller firms are not far behind with €130,000, both with bonuses of around 30%.

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Spain’s highest-paying roles according to the 2026 Salary Guide by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

The life sciences sector is another strong performer.

Medical directors can earn up to €150,000 plus a 20% bonus, while experienced plant managers can reach €105,000 with an extra 25% on top.

The insurance sector is another top-paying field, with sales directors earning up to €140,000 a year and a further 19% in bonuses.

Meanwhile, management roles in manufacturing, fiscal and legal sectors typically offer salaries of around €130,000, with bonuses on top.

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Spain’s highest variable pay according to the 2026 Salary Guide by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

Construction and retail are not far behind.

Senior roles such as infrastructure managers can earn up to €120,000, with additional performance-related pay.

In sales and marketing, directors typically bring in around €105,000, with performance-based bonuses pushing earnings higher.

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Spain’s highest-paying jobs below the €100,000 mark according to the 2026 Salary Guide by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

Even below the €100,000 mark, there are still plenty of well-paid positions.

Financial managers and tech security architects can earn around €95,000, while logistics managers are close behind at €90,000.

HR directors earn roughly €85,000, while medical specialists such as dermatologists and radiologists can expect around €80,000 a year.

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Spain’s highest variable pay for jobs below the €100,000 mark according to the 2026 Salary Guide by LHH Recruitment Solutions.

Even roles such as renewable energy project managers, in areas like solar and wind, can bring in €70,000 a year, often with extra bonuses on top.

Overall, variable pay plays a big role, typically ranging from 10% to more than 25%.

In other words, while base salaries may vary, performance-related bonuses can make a significant difference.

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