A YOUNG woman came a split second from death when a tree collapsed in high winds in Marbella this weekend.

A British expat couple also avoided serious injury by a matter of seconds, they told the Olive Press.

The incident unfolded on the paseo in Marbella’s old town on Sunday, as strong winds hit the Costa del Sol.

James Boyle and his wife, from Scotland, had been out for a walk when they suddenly heard a ‘loud crack’ behind them.

“All of a sudden we heard a very large thud and someone screaming. As we turned around, a tree had snapped,” Boyle told the Olive Press today.

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Tree fell on a girl on the paseo in Marbella’s old town on Sunday. Copyright Olive Press

The couple had just passed the spot moments earlier. ‘We missed being hit by the trunk of the tree by seconds,’ he explained.

The falling tree struck a young woman, in her mid-20s, who was cycling past at the time.

Fortunately, it was the upper part of the tree, mainly leaves and branches, that hit her, knocking her off her bike.

Boyle pointed out that the impact could have been fatal had she been struck by the trunk, rather than the branches.

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paseo in Marbella’s old town, where the incident took place. cc Wikimedia by Harvey Barrison.

The woman was left trapped under the leaves and was said to be in shock and screaming as bystanders rushed to help.

“People dragged her from under the leaves,” he said. “She was hysterical”, Boyle added.

People quickly ran to the scene and began calling emergency services, although the couple did not stay to see the ambulance arrive.

The incident took place during strong winds, with trees along the paseo swaying from side to side.

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Marbella old town cc Wikimedia by Kamyar Adl.

James said the near miss had left them both shaken. “I was in shock because we just missed it,” he said. “It could have landed on her head.”

Despite the scare, the couple, who split their time between Scotland and Spain, said they felt fortunate to have escaped unharmed.

“I felt God was looking after us yesterday,” he added.

The condition of the girl has not been confirmed.

The Olive Press reported last year that a palm tree collapsed in nearby San pedro Alcântara, landing on the terrace of a beachfront restaurant.

Luckily, nobody was sitting at the table it landed on, however, two or three couples were sitting on other tables nearby.

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