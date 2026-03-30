A HUGE cloud of thick black smoke was seen across Barcelona on Sunday, after a fire tore through cargo trailers at the city’s port.

The fire broke out at a freight terminal on the Poniente dock, where a trailer waiting to board a ship suddenly caught fire.

Flames quickly spread, eventually destroying around 20 merchandise trailers.

At one point, several explosions were reportedly heard, alarming workers nearby.

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Explosiones de contenedores en el puerto de Barcelona.



El humo negro, aparentemente tóxico está llenando el cielo. pic.twitter.com/Hv1W9f2cA0 — Miguel Ángel Almela (@miguealmela) March 29, 2026

A truck driver at the far end of the dock said the blasts were clearly audible, although a security guard closer to the scene said he only noticed the smoke.

Despite the dramatic scenes, no injuries have been reported.

Port authorities also confirmed the containers were not carrying dangerous goods, as these are stored in a separate area.

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Firefighters were first alerted at 1:17pm, when three trailers were on fire.

However, the fire rapidly intensified, sending a dark plume of smoke high into the sky.

Emergency crews spent hours tackling the flames, bringing the situation under control around 4pm.

Teams remained at the scene to fully extinguish the fire and check the area.

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Access to the affected pier was quickly shut off by port police, cutting off the route to the Porta d’Europa bridge, a key access point for Barcelona’s cruise terminals.

The disruption left dozens of travellers stranded.

Some passengers missed boarding times, while others were forced to abandon taxis and continue on foot before being stopped entirely.

An officer warned that the smoke could be toxic and that no one could get close.

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El Morrot bar, which normally serves port workers filled with frustrated travellers waiting for news, as confusion and impatience grew throughout the afternoon.

At one point, hopes were briefly raised when a police officer entered the busy bar, only for it to turn out he was there to order a coffee.

Port activity gradually resumed from around 4:30pm, although the affected area remained closed as firefighters continued their work.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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