THE Canary Islands have been warned that a calima dust plume will turn their skies ‘orange’ just days after the ‘storm of the decade’ left a trail of destruction.

Saharian dust is set to be carried by winds with the Direccion General de Emergencias (Directorate-General for Emergencies) activating their protocol for particle matter.

The Canary Islands government has itself issued warnings and declared a pre-alert for the haze that is set to occur when the Saharan air arrives at around 12pm today.

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It is the mid-altitude areas and all the islands’ peaks that will be hit the hardest with the air borne dust affecting air quality and visibility.

‘The sky will turn orange,’ according to experts, who are particularly concerned by the risk for public health as the dust can work its way into respiratory systems and provoke issues for those with preexisting medical conditions.

These alerts and worries were based on technical information from AEMET and follow the Plan Especifico de Emergencia de Canarias por Riesgos de Fenomenos Meteorologicos Adversos (Canary Islands Specific Emergency Plan for Risks Associated with Adverse Weather Conditions).

Self-protection advice has also been issued – all on the islanders should follow this guidance, particularly if they live in high altitude areas where dust density will be the highest.

Those with chronic respiratory illnesses are instructed to wear masks when outside and all in the Canaries have been told to keep their windows closed and avoid outdoor exercise.

Drivers have also been reminded of the need to take caution on the roads as low visibility is expected, particularly this afternoon and tomorrow.

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With the air flowing from the East to the West, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will be affected first with the dust filled area only reaching the western islands overnight.

As a result, tomorrow the Canaries will have cloud filled skies and a slight increase in temperature due to dry air.

Dust filled air is not new to these islanders as it is a recurring phenomenon across the Canaries but this particular incident is predicted to have a larger impact than usual with authorities remaining vigilant.

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