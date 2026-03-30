A SECOND narco tunnel has been uncovered in an industrial park in Ceuta, near the exclave’s border with Morocco.

The discovery was made at the Tarajal industrial park by a huge deployment of over 250 police officers specialising in drug-trafficking and organised crime on the afternoon of March 28.

Authorities are still examining the tunnel but it is believed to have enabled traffickers to avoid border controls.

A steady flow of hashish shipments from Morocco is suspected to have passed through the tunnel on route to various destinations across Spain and France.

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The tunnel was used to transport hashish from Morocco across the Spanish border. Credit: Wikipedia Commons.

After the discovery, dozens of arrests were made across Ceuta, Andalucia and Galicia, with 20 of them taking place in the Spanish exclave.

Numerous properties were also searched.

Ten suspects were brought before a judge this morning in Ceuta to face charges related to the investigation.

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Five more suspects are under investigation in Galicia.

This is the second tunnel of its kind found in the Tarajal industrial park.

The first, located 12 metres underground and discovered in February 2025, led to several arrests, including two Guardia Civil officers.

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