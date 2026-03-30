THE Spanish government has approved the implementation of a 35-hour workweek for public sector employees, marking a reduction from the current 37.5 hour working week.

Employees currently working 40 hours a week will have their schedules reduced to 37.5 hours under the new rules.

READ MORE: Spain formally closes airspace to US military planes involved in attacks on Iran

The reform is slated to take effect in mid-April, with approximately 250,000 public sector employees, including civil servants, healthcare workers and prison staff, set to benefit.

Reforms are intended to reduce hours and stress for public sector workers, while maintaining the provision of public services.

Following debates with trade unions, including the CCOO and UGT, Oscar Lopez, Minister for Public Administration announced the revised schedule.

READ MORE: Warning for drivers in Spain: Guardia Civil to ramp up speed checks and roadside alcohol tests for Semana Santa celebrations

Lopez confirmed: “It is an agreement with the unions and it must be developed with all the ministries, but the General State Administration will apply the 35-hour working week in the first half of April.”

Public sectors now have two weeks to establish how the new schedule will work in practice.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.