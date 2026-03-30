30 Mar, 2026
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30 Mar, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in La Siesta with pool – € 680,000

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2 bedroom Flat for sale in La Siesta with pool - € 680

Discover Can Allura, a bright and charming 2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Siesta, one of the most desirable residential areas near Santa Eulalia del Río, Ibiza. Just a 5-minute walk to the beach and local chiringuito, this property perfectly combines relaxed coastal living with everyday convenience. The apartment offers two bedrooms sharing one bathroom. The master bedroom features fitted wardrobes and direct access to a private balcony, where you can enjoy open sea views and beautiful sunrises. The open-plan kitchen connects seamlessly with the living and dining area, creating a warm and… See full property details

Flat

La Siesta, Ibiza

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 680,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in La Siesta with pool - € 680,000

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Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

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