2 bedroom Flat for sale in La Siesta with pool – € 680,000

Discover Can Allura, a bright and charming 2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Siesta, one of the most desirable residential areas near Santa Eulalia del Río, Ibiza. Just a 5-minute walk to the beach and local chiringuito, this property perfectly combines relaxed coastal living with everyday convenience. The apartment offers two bedrooms sharing one bathroom. The master bedroom features fitted wardrobes and direct access to a private balcony, where you can enjoy open sea views and beautiful sunrises. The open-plan kitchen connects seamlessly with the living and dining area, creating a warm and… See full property details

Flat

La Siesta, Ibiza

2 beds 1 baths

€ 680,000

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