30 Mar, 2026
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30 Mar, 2026 @ 14:44
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1 min read

Easter getaway warning as strikes begin at Spanish airports: These are the affected destinations and dates

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Airport strikes in Spain are called off in huge relief for travellers ahead of December holiday
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MILLIONS of Easter holidaymakers have been warned to expect severe travel disruption after baggage handlers launched an indefinite strike across Spain’s busiest airports today.

The walkouts by ground staff at 12 major travel hubs, including Malaga, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, began early on Monday, March 30.

More than 5,500 workers for Groundforce and Menzies have downed tools in a bitter dispute over pay and inflation.

READ MORE: Spain’s Easter holiday airport strikes: Walkout suspended over weekend but disruption expected to kick in from first day of Semana Santa

Groundforce staff will strike every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during three peak windows.

These windows are 5am to 7am, 11am to 5pm, and 10pm to midnight.

Meanwhile, rival handler Menzies has called full 24-hour strikes from April 2 to April 6.

It means the disruption will reach a critical peak on Good Friday, April 3, and Easter Monday, April 6, when both companies strike simultaneously.

The Spanish transport ministry estimates that up to 1.34 million passengers are at risk of flight delays, long check-in queues and baggage chaos.

READ MORE: Chaos finally over at Malaga airport? New English-language videos guides hope to slash queues this Easter

Experts have urged travellers to fly with hand luggage only if possible, as baggage carousels are expected to bear the brunt of the walkouts.

Crucially for expats and tourists, consumer rights advocates warn that passengers will not be entitled to standard European Union financial compensation for delayed or cancelled flights.

Because the strikes are being carried out by airport ground staff rather than the airlines themselves, the disruption is legally classed as an ‘extraordinary circumstance’.

READ MORE: Spain’s Easter holiday airport strikes: All you need to know as disruption starts TODAY

The affected airports include Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia, Bilbao, Sevilla, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur, Tenerife Norte, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Airlines have been ordered to maintain a minimum service, but travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the terminal.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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