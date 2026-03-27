PASSENGERS travelling through Malaga airport this Easter are being promised an end to the passport control headaches that have plagued journeys since the EU introduced the EES last October.

Authorities have taken note of the constant queues, chaos and confusion and introduced a new English-language campaign to ease the problems.

The scheme uses video guides to help speed up document checks for both European Union and third-country citizens such as British holidaymakers.

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The initiative kicks off this weekend just in time to manage the influx of tourists and expats arriving for the Semana Santa holidays.

The campaign provides specific guidance for British expats and other non-EU nationals regarding the use of residence permits, visas and passports.

But most importantly for worried expats and tourists travelling to and from the Costa del Sol, it also clarifies the precise documentation requirements for families travelling with minors based on their age.

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Horrendous queues at Malaga airport

Simple instructions delivered by a police spokesperson will be broadcast on information screens across both the arrivals and departures halls.

Helpfully subtitled, the videos aim to direct travellers to the correct security checkpoints to avoid the confusion that often causes severe bottlenecks.

The campaign video features a female police officer actively encouraging eligible passengers to use the automated biometric e-gates ‘for faster processing’.

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Meanwhile, clear infographics warn that all European citizens under the age of 18 are prohibited from using the automated scanners.

Instead, minor travellers are instructed to bypass the e-gates and report directly to a physical police desk to show their passports to an officer.

Authorities hope the Malaga pilot will be a success and eventually be rolled out to other airports across Spain.

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