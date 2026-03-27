27 Mar, 2026
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27 Mar, 2026 @ 16:27
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1 min read

Chaos finally over at Malaga airport? New English-language videos guides hope to slash queues this Easter

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PASSENGERS travelling through Malaga airport this Easter are being promised an end to the passport control headaches that have plagued journeys since the EU introduced the EES last October.

Authorities have taken note of the constant queues, chaos and confusion and introduced a new English-language campaign to ease the problems.

The scheme uses video guides to help speed up document checks for both European Union and third-country citizens such as British holidaymakers.

READ MORE: Spain’s Easter holiday airport strikes: All you need to know as disruption starts TODAY

The initiative kicks off this weekend just in time to manage the influx of tourists and expats arriving for the Semana Santa holidays.

The campaign provides specific guidance for British expats and other non-EU nationals regarding the use of residence permits, visas and passports.

But most importantly for worried expats and tourists travelling to and from the Costa del Sol, it also clarifies the precise documentation requirements for families travelling with minors based on their age.

READ MORE: Spain’s police union warns of border collapse at Alicante airport as understaffing and new EES cause travel chaos

Horrendous queues at Malaga airport

Simple instructions delivered by a police spokesperson will be broadcast on information screens across both the arrivals and departures halls.

Helpfully subtitled, the videos aim to direct travellers to the correct security checkpoints to avoid the confusion that often causes severe bottlenecks.

The campaign video features a female police officer actively encouraging eligible passengers to use the automated biometric e-gates ‘for faster processing’.

READ MORE: Spain to be hit by a wave of airport strikes – here’s how it could affect your Easter holiday

Meanwhile, clear infographics warn that all European citizens under the age of 18 are prohibited from using the automated scanners.

Instead, minor travellers are instructed to bypass the e-gates and report directly to a physical police desk to show their passports to an officer.

Authorities hope the Malaga pilot will be a success and eventually be rolled out to other airports across Spain.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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