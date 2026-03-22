HOLIDAYMAKERS travelling to Spain over the Easter period are being warned to expect travel disruption as a major cohort of airport staff prepare to launch industrial action.

Baggage handlers and ground staff belonging to two major companies are set to stage a walkout to coincide with the Semana Santa – one of the busiest weeks of the year as millions of tourists and locals pass through Spanish airports.

The General Workers’ Union (UGT) have announced strike action on March 28 and 29, and April 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 at the Menzies group, which employs around 3,000 workers across Spain.

The decision to strike comes after talks fell through with the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service, a Spanish body that WORKS to resolve disputes between unions and employers.

Labour figures have warned that further strike days could be called if a new deal cannot be reached in the near future.

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Some of Spain’s busiest airports are set to be affected, including Malaga – Costa del Sol. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, staff at Groundforce – a key provider of services for Air Europa – have called an indefinite strike from March 27 impacting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during select hours.

That includes from 5am to 7am, 11am to 5pm and 10pm to midnight.

Union representatives say workers are angry over working conditions and the application of sector-wide collective agreements for ground handling services.

Passengers should expect longer queues at check-in, delays in baggage loading and unloading, and slower boarding – all of which serve to increase the risk of knock-on delays.

The government will almost certainly enforce minimum service levels to prevent cancellations, although this move is unlikely to completely eliminate delays.

Holidaymakers are therefore advised to check their flight status regularly and arrive early, especially if bringing baggage that needs to be checked-in.

Some of Spain’s busiest airports including Madrid-Barajas, Malaga, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla and Barcelona El-Prat are expected to be most affected by the strike.

Both companies also operate at a host of smaller travel hubs including Bilbao, Zaragoza, Santiago de Compostela and airports in the popular Canary Islands and Balearics.

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