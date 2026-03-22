THE attack on the capital and its important regional rival Barcelona has begun.

Copies of the Olive Press’ new national newspaper are starting to get picked up in Spain’s two key cities.

In the Catalan metropolis over 20 distribution points are now regularly stocking the paper, from upmarket five-star hotels to historic polo, golf and tennis clubs.

Overlooked by our Digital Editor Walter Finch – who recently moved back to Barcelona, having lived there for five years a decade ago – it is in reliable hands.

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Digital Editor Walter Finch heads up our Barcelona launch.

Places to pick up the paper range from Hotel Neri and Soho House to A Taste of Home food shop, as well as the newsagents Sabata, where boss Toni (pictured) can save you a copy.

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Toni can save your copy of the Olive Press at Sabata.

It will also be available at the British consulate, six international schools and leading estate agents, including Lucas Fox and Engels & Volkers.

In Madrid meanwhile, you will find it at popular bars such as James Joyce, on Calle Alcala, as well as embassies, hotels, cafes like Hola Coffee in Barrio Salamanca, and restaurants like Los Galayos, on Plaza Mayor.

Best of all though, it will be available at various kiosks alongside the Financial Times and Spain’s national newspapers.

Ask Lola at the kiosk at Plaza don Martin, or Carmen at Calle Atocha, 80 to start with.

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Lola at her kisok next to Anton Martin metro station is happy to provide you with your copy of the Olive Press.

And with a trio of journalists now covering Madrid for the Olive Press – Fiona, Maeve and Alessio – we will be ensuring no important stories get missed… And we will be covering plenty of other good exclusives and interviews that appear.

Any questions or stories, message newsdesk@theolivepress.es

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