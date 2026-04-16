16 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Apr, 2026 @ 11:03
····
1 min read

Benidorm’s beaches could become ‘smoke free zones’ this summer under proposals by left-wing PSOE

by
Benidorm's beaches could become 'smoke free zones' this summer under proposals by left-wing PSOE
BENIDORM'S PONIENTE BEACH

THE opposition PSOE socialist party on Benidorm City Council wants a smoking ban on all local beaches.

In July 2024, the council signed an agreement with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) to turn the ‘accessible beach’ areas used by people with mobility issues at Poniente and Levante into smoke-free areas.

The authority at the time promised to expand the initiative to other ‘municipal areas’.

READ MORE:

LAURA RUBIO

Now the PSOE group wants all of the city’s beaches to join the Valencian Community’s ‘Network of Smoke-Free Beaches’.

Socialist councillor, Laura Rubio, pointed out that neighbouring municipalities like Villajoyosa, Finestrat and l’Alfas del Pi have already introduced bans.

Rubio said: “It is not acceptable that in a city like Benidorm smoke-free spaces are limited to very specific points of the accessible beaches, while the rest of the coast remains unprotected.”

She stressed that is not just a public health issue but a ban would also protect the environment.

Cigarette butts create very abundant waste on the sandbanks and one of the most harmful; a single cigarette butt can contaminate up to 50 litres of water which takes a decade to degrade, releasing microplastics and toxic substances such as arsenic or lead into our marine ecosystem,” explained Rubio.

BENIDORM MAYOR, TONI PEREZ

The councillor said by signing up to the regional network, warning signs, awareness, and monitoring of beaches would be part of the package.

“We want a transition towards healthier beaches, where pure air and respect for the environment are the norm and not the exception,” she continued.

“If other neighbouring municipalities have already achieved it with an excellent acceptance by tourists and residents, what is the mayor, Toni Perez, waiting for?” Rubio asked.

She appealed to Perez and his administration to take her proposal seriously and to ‘implement it as soon as possible’.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage - € 695
Previous Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage – € 695,000

Repsol regains control of oil operations in Venezuela
Next Story

Spain’s Repsol regains control of Venezuela oil operations after Trump admin relaxes sanctions

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage - € 695
Previous Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage – € 695,000

Repsol regains control of oil operations in Venezuela
Next Story

Spain’s Repsol regains control of Venezuela oil operations after Trump admin relaxes sanctions

Latest from Benidorm

Related Articles

Go toTop