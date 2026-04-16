16 Apr, 2026
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16 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage – € 695,000

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4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage - € 695

Barcelona · Costa Maresme · Sant Pol de Mar Living in Sant Pol de Mar! Sant Pol de Mar is one of the most charming towns on the Maresme coast. Just 50 kilometers from Barcelona, this former fishing village has managed to preserve its maritime essence, quiet streets, and clear-water beaches. Its architecture, partly inherited from the bourgeois holiday boom at the end of the 19th century, blends today with a relaxed Mediterranean atmosphere that attracts those seeking quality of life, good gastronomy, culture, and nature all in one place. In this privileged setting lies this magnificent… See full property details

Villa

Sant Pol de Mar, Barcelona

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 695,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Pol de Mar with pool garage - € 695,000

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