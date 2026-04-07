7 Apr, 2026
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7 Apr, 2026 @ 13:00
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Benidorm and Costa Blanca property prices skyrocket in first quarter of 2026

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Benidorm and Costa Blanca property prices skyrocket in first quarter of 2026
SOARING PRICES, BENIDORM

HOUSE prices have soared by 18.3% in Alicante province in the first three months of 2026 compared to a year earlier.

Figures from property appraisal company Tinsa said the average price stands at €1,877 per m2 but numbers ares even higher in popular tourist areas.

Benidorm reached €2,786 per m2- a hike of 20.5% over 12 months and up by 2.7% on the previous quarter.

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BIG DEMAND ON ORIHUELA COSTA

Other big rises include Orihuela, where the average price is €1,986 per m2(up 15.4% over a year); Alicante City on €1,980 per m2(up 16.1%) and Torrevieja with €1,859 per m2(up 15%).

The 18.3% year-on-year growth puts Alicante province above the national average of 14.3%, with a median price of €1,987 per m2.

The province is fourth in the national league table of price hikes behind Toledo (+23.2%), Albacete (+19.6%), and Madrid (+19.2%), while it is ahead of areas like Barcelona (+11%).

The year started with a rise in residential developments in Alicante province coupled with strong demand on the coast resulting a sustained increase in property prices.

HOUSE PRICES SOAR(Pixabay image)

Approval for new construction rose in January by 18.3% with the bulk of properties for residential use.

A lack of availability of housing stock and much higher prices saw home sales actually fall at the beginning of the year.

Alicante province registered 4,309 sales- down by 7.7% over 12 months- with a significant 20.9% sales fall for new properties.

Overall in 2025, housing stock dropped in the region by 5%.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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