7 Apr, 2026
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7 Apr, 2026 @ 13:13
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1 min read

Malaga weather alert upgraded to yellow as severe storms, 80km/h winds and ‘blood rain’ to batter Andalucia

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MALAGA province and the wider Costa del Sol have been placed on a yellow weather alert today as a severe storm front brings the threat of torrential showers, high winds, and ‘blood rain’.

State weather agency Aemet upgraded the warning for Malaga this morning (April 7), signalling a dramatic and messy end to the recent sunny spell for expats and locals alike.

A slow-moving cold storm is currently dragging a warm mass of suspended Saharan dust, known as a calima, across the southern peninsula.

READ MORE: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal steps into Malaga marina project amid Gulf investment uncertainty

When this dense dust mixes with the incoming showers, it will trigger the dreaded ‘blood rain’ (lluvias de barro) – a frustrating weather phenomenon notorious for coating terraces, swimming pools, and cars in a thick layer of brown dirt.

According to Aemet, the instability will peak this afternoon and into the evening across Malaga and western Andalucia.

Torrential downpours are expected to dump between 15mm and 20mm of rain in just one hour, while inland areas face a high risk of sudden hailstorms.

Strong southerly winds will also batter the coastline and western Andalucia, with gusts expected to top 70km/h.

READ MORE: IN PICS: Violent prisoner released in Malaga as part of centuries-old ritual as thousands hit the streets to celebrate Semana Santa

Authorities have warned drivers to exercise extreme caution on the A7 motorway due to poor visibility from the dust and hazardous, slippery conditions.

While Andalucia braces for the muddy downpours, the severe weather is also wreaking havoc further north.

The storm front is slowly tracking across the western half of the mainland, prompting Aemet to issue simultaneous yellow warnings for Extremadura, western Castilla y Leon, and Galicia.

In these exposed northern and western regions, wind gusts are forecast to exceed 80km/h today, with total rainfall accumulations expected to surpass 80mm over the next 48 hours.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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