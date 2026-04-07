Blooming brilliant: Estepona orchids take second place at international conference

ESTEPONA’S beautiful Orchidarium has scooped second place at the prestigious 24th World Orchid Conference.

Taking place in the German city of Dresden, the event attracted over 50,000 visitors and saw Estepona be recognised for being the home to one of Europe’s best centres for rare botanical plants.

The town’s Orchid House contains Europe’s largest orchid collection; it features over 1,300 plant species and a waterfall that stands 17 metres tall.

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Not only did the Costa del Sol town’s Orchidarium take silver at this international event, but it also was selected to participate in a post-conference tour which included just four international ‘orchid trails’ and ran until April 6.

This event saw orchid enthusiasts observe wild species while given information by specialists.

Two of Estepona’s own orchid specialists attended the conference in Germany.

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The Orchidarium’s technical director, Manuel Lucas Garcia, was joined by colleagues Anatoli Minzatu and Sergiy Onyschuk to showcase southern Spain’s biodiversity in front of an international crowd.

The work of these professionals can be enjoyed by all at the Estepona Orchidarium which is open everyday except Sunday with an entry fee of under €5.

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