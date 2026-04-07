7 Apr, 2026
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7 Apr, 2026 @ 13:30
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1 min read

‘Pets allowed’ overtakes wifi and swimming pool for hotel searches in Spain, according to popular holiday portal

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PET-FRIENDLY accommodation is in higher demand than amenities like Wi-Fi or swimming pools, according to the latest data from Booking.com.

Searches for pet-friendly accommodation on Booking.com, one of the world’s leading holiday rental platforms, surpassed 7.5 million globally last year. 

Given that the platform listed around 31 million properties in 2025, this represents a significant share of overall demand.

READ MORE: The EU’s pet passport comes into effect this month – all you need to know about the new rules for flying to and from Spain with your animal

In fact, ‘pets allowed’ is now the third most-popular search on the platform ahead of Wi-Fi and swimming pools. 

Out of Booking.com’s Spanish holiday homes, 1.4 million admit furry friends marking a rise of 50% in recent years. 

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of Airbnb’s Spanish listings allow pets. 

It comes as the pet industry becomes ever more lucrative in Spain and Spaniards prioritise travelling with their canine companions. 

In Spain, the pet sector is worth €5.8 million, with pet food, veterinary care, grooming services, and dog walking all taking a share of the profits. 

READ MORE: Campo de Gibraltar horse dealer who let animals become ‘living skeletons’ is finally jailed as four more are rescued from flooded field

In recent years, pet-friendly travel has also burst onto the scene as a significant and fast-growing part of the market.

Spanish pet-owners have started prioritising travelling with their pups with 35 per cent of owners saying they always take their pet on holiday and 26 per cent stating they often take their pooch on holiday. 

The 45-65 age demographic are the most likely to take their pets on holiday. 

As demand for pet-friendly accommodation rises, the holiday rental market is adapting to cater for pet-lovers and their companions.

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I am a Scottish Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and recently graduate from the University of Glasgow with a degree in English Literature and Spanish. With experience writing for the Glasgow University Magazine (GUM) and METAL magazine, I love writing about culture, food and politics.

Contact me with any leads at maeve@theolivepress.es

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