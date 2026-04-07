PET-FRIENDLY accommodation is in higher demand than amenities like Wi-Fi or swimming pools, according to the latest data from Booking.com.

Searches for pet-friendly accommodation on Booking.com, one of the world’s leading holiday rental platforms, surpassed 7.5 million globally last year.

Given that the platform listed around 31 million properties in 2025, this represents a significant share of overall demand.

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In fact, ‘pets allowed’ is now the third most-popular search on the platform ahead of Wi-Fi and swimming pools.

Out of Booking.com’s Spanish holiday homes, 1.4 million admit furry friends marking a rise of 50% in recent years.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of Airbnb’s Spanish listings allow pets.

It comes as the pet industry becomes ever more lucrative in Spain and Spaniards prioritise travelling with their canine companions.

In Spain, the pet sector is worth €5.8 million, with pet food, veterinary care, grooming services, and dog walking all taking a share of the profits.

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In recent years, pet-friendly travel has also burst onto the scene as a significant and fast-growing part of the market.

Spanish pet-owners have started prioritising travelling with their pups with 35 per cent of owners saying they always take their pet on holiday and 26 per cent stating they often take their pooch on holiday.

The 45-65 age demographic are the most likely to take their pets on holiday.

As demand for pet-friendly accommodation rises, the holiday rental market is adapting to cater for pet-lovers and their companions.

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