EARLY morning dashes to the airport have just become much easier for residents and tourists on the western Costa del Sol.

Transport company Avanza has announced a major extension to its bus timetable connecting Estepona and Marbella with Malaga.

A new daily service will now depart at 5am, providing a crucial link for travellers catching early flights or morning trains from the Maria Zambrano railway station.

READ MORE: WATCH: Inside the takedown of a brutal Albanian gang who tortured Marbella expats in their luxury villas

The route includes direct stops at both the airport and the main Malaga bus station.

It offers a highly practical and budget-friendly alternative to expensive early morning taxi fares or the hassle of airport parking.

The transport provider has also extended its late-night options, with the final bus of the day now running at 11pm.

This later service provides peace of mind for passengers landing on evening flights or returning to the coast after a trip.

READ MORE: Marbella’s San Pedro is finally to get its own bus station located on the exit to the Ronda road later this year

Avanza confirmed the extended operating hours will also mean more frequent buses throughout the entire day, increasing flexibility for passengers.

Travellers are advised to check the new schedules, confirm ticket prices, and book their seats in advance via the official Avanza website.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.