ESTEPONA’S ‘ant’ roundabout should be a lot safer after a series of safety improvements at the busy Las Hormigas junction on the A-7.

The works, which began at the start of February at the Arroyo Vaquero exit, between Estepona and Sabinillas, are now completed.

It comes after residents expressed concern about the amount of crashes, which occurred ‘almost daily’.

READ MORE: Spain unfurls 33 new speed cameras across the country – including one on Malaga’s ‘death road’ and three more in Alicante

@josemariagarciaurbano Ejecución de obras de mejoras en la seguridad de la rotonda de ‘Las Hormigas’, en la A-7, a la altura de Arroyo Vaquero #estepona #A7 #EsteponaFunciona ? Epic News – GARS PRODUCTION The Estepona mayor publicised the safety works on social media.

The improvements include replacing 20 meters of guardrails, which had been damaged from collisions.

Residents also raised concerns about poor visibility and so, reflective road markers were also added for increased night-time visibility.

The lighting around the perimeter of the roundabout was also improved with new streetlights added.

READ MORE: Spanish influencer in Dubai who faced backlash for telling followers to ‘stop paying taxes’ finally makes it back to Spain – on commercial flights

Illuminated signs, urging motorists to heed their speed, were also erected.

The roundabout is located at the heavily trafficked Arroyo Vaquero exit of the A?7, a main route used daily by residents commuting between Estepona, Sabinillas, and Manilva.

Estepona’s ayuntamiento hopes that the improvements will lead to fewer crashes on this route which is vitally important for commuters across the Costa del Sol.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.