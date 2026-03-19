Underworld crime figures wanted for murder in Turkey and Ukraine are arrested at police checkpoints in Estepona and Marbella

TWO foreign fugitives have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Estepona and Marbella at routine checkpoints.

International Arrest Warrants had been issued for the Turkish and Ukrainian men.

Both detainees were wanted for violent assaults involving guns.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

One of the incidents resulted in a fatality while the other victim was seriously injured.

The first arrest happened on Estepona’s Avenida de Pernet on March 9.

A check on the occupants of a car led to the identification of a 26-year-old Turkish man, who had an arrest warrant issued by Interpol on behalf of Turkish authorities.

He was part of group who shot dead a person in Izmir back in September 2023 and was also involved in making sure his associates escaped.

Seven days later, Policia Nacional officers from Marbella arrested a 34-year-old Ukrainian man in Nueva Andalucia- also on an Interpol warrant.

The fugitive was involved in the attempted murder of a man in 2019 in the Ukrainian city of Zaporiyia.

The victim was shot three times, which left him seriously injured, although the quick action of paramedics saved his life.

The arrested duo have been handed over to the National Court in Madrid to process their extradition.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.