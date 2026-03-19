SKIERS in Catalunya captured a group of three bears running across the slopes, indicating an unusually early end to hibernation.

Skiers were in for an absolute shock as they realised they were sharing the snow with a furry group of passerbys.

A momma bear and her cubs ran across the path, just missing a skier at the top of the mountain.

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??? Dos esquiadores graban a una osa con dos cachorros en una montaña de Lleida https://t.co/iuQSMD2W0S pic.twitter.com/YKYg8KzkQp March 18, 2026

The rare wildlife sighting was caught on film in Pallas Sobira, showing the trio of bears running along the Pyrenees mountains at the Tavascan ski station.

The footage, shared by 3CatInfo, suggests the animals have emerged from hibernation earlier than usual.

Santi Palazon, a PhD researcher in Biological Sciences, was interviewed about the unexpected event, who confirmed an early end to the bears’ winter dormancy.

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