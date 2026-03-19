19 Mar, 2026
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19 Mar, 2026 @ 10:25
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1 min read

WATCH: Skiers get a fright as mother bear and two cubs run across Spanish slope after awaking from winter hibernation

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SKIERS in Catalunya captured a group of three bears running across the slopes, indicating an unusually early end to hibernation. 

Skiers were in for an absolute shock as they realised they were sharing the snow with a furry group of passerbys.

A momma bear and her cubs ran across the path, just missing a skier at the top of the mountain.

READ MORE: Statue of Former King pointing at Madrid’s symbolic bear with a rifle generates controversy

The rare wildlife sighting was caught on film in Pallas Sobira, showing the trio of bears running along the Pyrenees mountains at the Tavascan ski station.

The footage, shared by 3CatInfo, suggests the animals have emerged from hibernation earlier than usual.

Santi Palazon, a PhD researcher in Biological Sciences, was interviewed about the unexpected event, who confirmed an early end to the bears’ winter dormancy.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

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Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

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