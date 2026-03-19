WATCH: Real Madrid fans taunt Manchester city centre with chants of ‘Gibraltar español’ before Champions League tie

REAL Madrid fans visiting the north of England for a crunch Champions League tie used the opportunity to taunt the locals with chants of ‘Gibraltar es español’ (‘Gibraltar is Spanish’).

Videos shared on social media show dozens of Madridistas singing the controversial chant whilst drinking in Manchester city centre before Real’s round of 16 second-leg match against Manchester City.

They had all the more reason to sing later on that evening after a double from Vinicius Jr ensured Real progressed to the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win on aggregate.

READ MORE: UEFA suspend Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Rodri for one match after ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants

?? La afición del Real Madrid anima la previa contra el City: “¡Es español, Gibraltar es español!”.



? Imágenes de Iván Martín (@IvanMartinCu).



? Lee la noticia aquí: https://t.co/VgKg1iKgcZ pic.twitter.com/y55wkbIT8p March 17, 2026

The ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chant was infamously sung by a handful of Spanish players after La Roja defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final.

Alvaro Morata and Manchester City’s very own Rodri were both handed one-match bans by UEFA after the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) condemned the chants as ‘extremely provocative and insulting’ and lodged a formal complaint.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee upheld the complaint, citing a violation of the basic standards of decent conduct and the inappropriate use of a sporting event for non-sporting expressions.

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