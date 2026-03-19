19 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Mar, 2026 @ 10:10
··
1 min read

WATCH: Real Madrid fans taunt Manchester city centre with chants of ‘Gibraltar español’ before Champions League tie

by

REAL Madrid fans visiting the north of England for a crunch Champions League tie used the opportunity to taunt the locals with chants of ‘Gibraltar es español’ (‘Gibraltar is Spanish’).

Videos shared on social media show dozens of Madridistas singing the controversial chant whilst drinking in Manchester city centre before Real’s round of 16 second-leg match against Manchester City.

They had all the more reason to sing later on that evening after a double from Vinicius Jr ensured Real progressed to the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win on aggregate.

READ MORE: UEFA suspend Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Rodri for one match after ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants

The ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chant was infamously sung by a handful of Spanish players after La Roja defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final.

Alvaro Morata and Manchester City’s very own Rodri were both handed one-match bans by UEFA after the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) condemned the chants as ‘extremely provocative and insulting’ and lodged a formal complaint.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee upheld the complaint, citing a violation of the basic standards of decent conduct and the inappropriate use of a sporting event for non-sporting expressions.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears of foul play mount for missing American tourist who vanished from a Barcelona nightclub while on spring break

Previous Story

Fears of foul play mount for missing American tourist who vanished from a Barcelona nightclub while on spring break

Latest from Gibraltar

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop