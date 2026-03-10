10 Mar, 2026
10 Mar, 2026 @ 14:24
1 min read

Polish fugitive wanted for murder, robbery and assault is caught hiding out in sleepy Malaga village

by

A POLISH fugitive wanted for murder and extorting prostitutes has been arrested while hiding out in a sleepy Malaga village.

Police swooped on the suspect as he walked down Calle la Iglesia in Sayalonga at dusk.

The suspect had been on the run over a string of horrific crimes committed in the Polish region of Olsztyn.

They include his role in the brutal murder of a man who was shot dead in the torso during the late 1990s.

The Policia Nacional released this image of the suspect

More recently in 2022, the thug was involved in the blackmail and extortion of female sex workers for financial gain.

His rap sheet also includes the armed robbery of a shop and a vehicle, alongside assaults resulting in serious injuries.

Investigators tracked him down to the tranquil Axarquia municipality just days ago.

He appeared before a judge in Velez-Malaga and was immediately remanded in custody.

The unnamed man was the target of a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in his native Poland.

He was snared as part of a targeted National Police sting dubbed Operation Fugas.

The suspect is now awaiting extradition to Poland by the Central Court of Instruction Number 5 of the Audiencia Nacional in Madrid.

