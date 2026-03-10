Spain’s top supermarket chain, Mercadona, announces 25% profit boost to make a record €1.7 billion in 2025

SPAIN’S leading supermarket chain Mercadona has unveiled record profits of €1.7 billion for 2025- up by 24.9% on the previous year.

The company’s president, Juan Roig, revealed the figure on Tuesday during the presentation of the company’s financial results at Mercadona’s co-innovation centre in Paterna, Valencia province.

It’s the fourth year in a row that the Valencia-based firm has increased its profits and the third in which it has exceeded €1 billion.

It means that that since 2020, Mercadona has raised its net profit by 150%.

Mercadona closed 2025 with 1,672 stores, of which only five showed losses.

Out of the €1.7 billion profit, €346 million, will be used for shareholder dividends while almost €1.4 billion is allocated to reinvestments.

Juan Roig described 2025 as’ historic’ with sales rising by 8% to €41.9 billion helped by consolidating its operation in Portugal and improving its management of fresh produce in the stores.

The market share in Spain stood at 28.5%- an increase of 0.6% on 2024.

Online sales have accounted for just over a million euros and 2.5% of the total business.

Juan Roig said: “Mercadona is doing very well and making money, which I say with pride, is good, necessary and essential as otherwise it cannot be shared with the staff.”

“But it should not be the end goal since a good entrepreneur is the one who first satisfies the four key components: the customer, the worker, the supplier, and society,” he added.

Roig has also announced a plan to upgrade all of its supermarkets to a new model until 2033 with an investment of €3.7 billion.

He also expects the creation of a thousand new jobs.

