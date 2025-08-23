Mercadona muscling in on Spain’s cafes by rolling out new freshly ground coffee machines in stores

MERCADONA, one of Spain’s most successful supermarket chains, is expanding its services to include freshly ground coffee machines at select locations.

The Valencian company was founded nearly 50 years ago by Juan Roid, and has continued to expand its wide product and service range. Some of their most popular services include prepared meals for sale and home delivery.

The new feature could disrupt the business of local coffee shops, as the convenience of having quality coffee at a local Mercadona is unmatched.

READ MORE: Workers at coffee-machine company steal and sell units in Spain

The takeaway coffee service has been implemented in some of the 1,602 Mercadona locations across Spain. Building upon the initial success in Valencia, the initiative has expanded across Spain, including in Madrid.

Accepting both cash and card payments, the machine is equipped to prepare several different beverages, including cortados, cappuccinos, and straight coffee. Though prices range, a fresh drink costs two euros or less.

READ MORE: Coffee has ‘remarkable life-extending powers’, according to Spanish cardiologist – but only if you drink it at these times

If this success continues, Mercadona expects to further expand the machines across all locations.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.