23 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Aug, 2025 @ 11:30
··
1 min read

FLIGHT FROM HELL: Ibiza travellers trapped overnight after Vueling jet chaos

by

NEARLY 200 passengers were left stranded for over TEN HOURS at Ibiza Airport – with no beds, barely any food, and not even a bottle of water.

Vueling flight VLG1353, set to whisk travellers to Alicante at 9:55pm on Wednesday, quickly descended into chaos after a technical glitch forced passengers to disembark just before midnight – and then the waiting game began.

The airline promised a new departure early Thursday… but that never happened. Instead, families with babies, elderly passengers and even those needing special assistance were left sleeping on terminal floors, while Vueling handed out fast-food vouchers and told people to drink from airport fountains when they asked for water.

And forget about hotel rooms – the airline reportedly refused, claiming the delay wasn’t long enough to justify putting people up for the night.

READ MORE:

By dawn, tempers boiled over. The promised early departure was pushed back again, this time because the crew hadn’t shown up. The Airbus A320, finally airborne by 9am – nearly 12 hours late – landed in Alicante shortly after 10am.

But the real drama had erupted easlier at the Ibiza terminal, where furious passengers blocked the gate of another Vueling flight to Barcelona, chanting:

“No one leaves the island until we do!”

That standoff sparked a rapid response from Guardia Civil officers and airport security.

Passengers later slammed the airline’s ‘shameful’ handling of the fiasco – saying they were denied complaint forms, given contradictory info, and largely left in the dark, with ground staff scrambling to explain what Vueling couldn’t.

One exhausted traveller summed it up: “We were treated like cattle. Absolute disgrace.”

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Unaccompanied children as young as 10 are reaching Spain’s Balearic Islands in boats from Algeria

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop