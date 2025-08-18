Spain’s Teba turns into Scotland for epic 2025 Douglas’ Days Festival- full programme

THERE is a little corner of Spain which is about to be turned into a Scottish wonderland.

Teba, in the province of Malaga, is about to celebrate Douglas’ Days 2025, which will run from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24, transforming the town’s sleepy streets into a festival of history, culture, and Scottish pride.

It will be flooded with bagpipes, medieval markets, reenactments, and music, as locals and visitors alike pay tribute to Sir James Douglas, the legendary Scottish knight who helped reclaim the Castle of the Star from Muslim rule during the 14th century.

The big theme this year is Forward, brave heart! – a nod to Douglas’ epic bravery in battle, and a tribute to the bond between Scotland and Andalucia.

Teba’s – which is twinned with Melrose in Scotland – Medieval Market will be brimming with artisans, merchants, and street performers, while bagpipes echo across the cobbled streets.

But it’s not all about shopping – visitors will witness live reenactments of key moments in Douglas’ journey, including his battles, his legendary loyalty to Robert the Bruce, and the final heroic moments at the Battle of Teba.

The highlight of the festival will be the reenactments of Sir James Douglas’ journey, including the famous Siege of Teba and the Battle of the Star. Fans of Braveheart will recognise the story – Douglas was the man who carried Robert the Bruce’s heart into battle, fighting valiantly until his death.

This year’s reenactment promises to be spectacular, with the momentous battle taking place at the Castle of the Star, the very site of the historical event.

One of the major performances is Leslie Thomson’s Douglas March to Teba – a musical tribute to the Scottish hero. If that’s not enough to get your heart pumping, there’ll also be a concert by the Youth Pipe Band City of Inverness, followed by a street parade featuring a massive Red Dragon – trust us, it’s something you won’t forget.

Streets will also be filled with themed exhibitions, from torture chambers to quirky historical curiosities, alongside street theatre, storytelling, fire performances, and circus acts.

In the evenings, the streets will come alive with Celtic folk music from bands like Stolen Notes and Mardanis, playing late into the night in Plaza de España. Plus, there’ll be a Children’s Area with eco-friendly attractions for the little ones.

Full Line-Up:

Thursday, August 21:

8:00 PM : Official presentation of “The Deeds of Robert the Bruce” by Fernando Toda Iglesia.



: Official presentation of “The Deeds of Robert the Bruce” by Fernando Toda Iglesia. 10:00 PM : Douglas March to Teba with bagpipe performance by Leslie Thomson.



: Douglas March to Teba with bagpipe performance by Leslie Thomson. 11:00 PM: Tears for Itaba – a stunning theatrical performance about Sir James Douglas.



Friday, August 22:

7:00 PM : Official opening of the Medieval Market – plus themed street performances.



: Official opening of the Medieval Market – plus themed street performances. 8:00 PM : Homage to Sir James Douglas with a tribute procession and dramatic reenactments.



: Homage to Sir James Douglas with a tribute procession and dramatic reenactments. 12:30 AM: Celtic folk music concert by Stolen Notes.



Saturday, August 23:

11:00 AM : Book launch – Bury My Heart at Jerusalem by Corrado Guiducci.



: Book launch – Bury My Heart at Jerusalem by Corrado Guiducci. 8:30 PM : Screening of the documentary James Douglas, The Man With Two Hearts.



: Screening of the documentary James Douglas, The Man With Two Hearts. 9:30 PM: Conquest of Teba’s Alquerias – a unique walking tour of the town, showcasing the various historical neighbourhoods.



Sunday, August 24:

11:00 AM : New mosaics unveiled at the open-air Interpretation Center dedicated to Sir James Douglas.



: New mosaics unveiled at the open-air Interpretation Center dedicated to Sir James Douglas. 1:00 PM: The grand Closing Ceremony in Plaza de España.



Whether you’re a history buff, a fan of medieval markets, or just love a good bagpipe performance, the Douglas’ Days festival in Teba is a must-see event this summer.

