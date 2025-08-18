Spanish team is developing robots to explore underground caves on the moon and Mars

SPANISH scientists are testing robots in volcanic tunnels to see if humans could one day live in similar caves on the Moon or Mars.

Researchers from the University of Malaga, working with international partners, have found that lava tubes could be used as natural shelters in future space missions.

These caves were formed by ancient volcanic activity. They offer protection against radiation, meteorite impacts and extreme temperatures, all of which make survival on other planets challenging.

The work has just been published in the journal Science Robotics, and researchers propose using teams of robots to enter the caves, gather data and create 3D maps before humans set foot inside.

Field tests took place in Lanzarote, where the volcanic landscape is considered one of the most similar to the moon’s surface.

The robots were successful in entering the tunnels, deploying sensors and scanning underground spaces in detail.

Raul Dominguez Garcia-Escudero, a Spanish researcher and lead author of the study, told El Confidencial that Lanzarote provides a unique opportunity to prepare for space missions.

The mission concept is based on several stages. Robots would first map the entrance to the tunnel, then place a sensor inside to record conditions.

A rover would then go into the cave, followed by a full exploration and 3D mapping of the inside.

The results suggest that collaborative robotic systems could be effective and useful in future bases on the moon or on Mars.

They would allow scientists to assess risks, including structural instability or the presence of toxic gases before astronauts arrive.

The study highlights how Spanish and European researchers are making progress in the search for safe places where people might one day live beyond Earth.

