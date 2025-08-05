Workers at coffee-machine company steal and sell units in Spain

THREE workers at a Valencian company that produces coffee-making machines have been arrested for stealing and selling 34 units.

The unnamed firm is in the La Safor region and the stolen catering-size machines were worth close to €30,000.

A number of machines were ear-marked for recycling but the employees sold them and others in a cut-price deal to a man who paid just €4,000.

Company bosses went to the Policia Nacional in mid-July when they realised that 34 machines were not accounted for.

The suspects did not dismantle 21 units before they were meant to be converted into scrap metal.

Along with 13 other machines, one of the workers took them to a warehouse in another town ahead of the black market sale.

Another of the trio produced an invoice that 21 machines had been recycled but further investigations revealed that the paper work referred to a different type of scrap metal.

The three men were ordered to go to the Policia Nacional last Friday where they were arrested and then bailed on a charge of theft.

