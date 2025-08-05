Spain’s secret stunners: Skip the crowds and discover 12 incredible hidden gems you’ve (probably) never heard of

WHAT comes to mind when you think of Spain? For many an image of millions of people baking under the Spanish sun on a costa beach comes to mind. And when their attention turns elsewhere it tends to be towards day trip honeypots like Gaudi’s surreal Sagrada Familia in Barcelona or the majestic Alhambra in Granada.

But venture just a little off the beaten path and you’ll find a treasure trove of jaw-dropping sights that most tourists completely miss.

From dramatic gorges and cliff-hugging villages to ancient Roman theatres and mystical medieval walls, the Olive Press brings you 12 dazzling cultural wonders that deserve a spot on your summer travel list.

You’ll skip the crowds, dodge the cliches – and come home with better travel stories than anyone else.

Sil Canyon, Galicia

Sil Canyon. Adobe Stock

Towering cliffs, secret monasteries and a river cruise you’ll never forget

Head deep into Galicia’s little known Ribeira Sacra region and you will discover the Sil Canyon that could be a greener little sister to the USA’s immense Grand Canyon.

The Sil River has carved a stunning gorge through granite cliffs that soar over 500 metres high — perfect for nature lovers, hikers, and anyone in search of a ‘wow’ moment.

Glide along the river by boat or tackle the trails on foot — either way, the views are next-level. Bonus points: you’ll also find ancient Romanesque monasteries, lush vineyards and a freak microclimate that lets Mediterranean plants thrive in this Atlantic corner of Spain.

Plaza del Torico, Teruel

Plaza del Torico. CREDIT: Flickr Manuel Alende

A tiny bronze bull, fibre-optic stars and one of Spain’s coolest squares

Teruel might not be on every tourist’s radar, but its central square is nothing short of magical. At the heart of this elegant space stands a teeny bronze bull — the much-loved ‘Torico’. Surrounding it? Sleek lighting, modernist buildings and pavements that sparkle at night thanks to embedded fibre optics that mimic the night sky.

The square was reimagined in 2007 by star architects b720 — and it’s the perfect base to explore Teruel’s Mudejar architecture, a UNESCO-listed stunner.

Casa de los Dragones, Ceuta

Casa de los Dragones. CREDIT: Turismo de Ceuta

A real-life Game of Thrones moment – with dragons!

In the Spanish enclave of Ceuta (just across the Med from mainland Spain), you’ll find one of the most eye-catching buildings you’ve probably never heard of.

The Casa de los Dragones – literally, House of the Dragons – is crowned with four fierce-winged beasts peering out over the city.

Originally built in 1905 and restored in 2006, this fairytale landmark is the crown jewel of the Plaza de los Reyes — and the perfect starting point for exploring Ceuta’s unique Spanish-Moroccan blend.

Horreos de Combarro, Pontevedra

Horreos de Combarro. CREDIT: Flickr Trevor Huxham

Stone granaries by the sea in one of Galicia’s most charming villages

Combarro is one of those postcard-perfect villages that seems designed for Instagram. But it’s also packed with history. Lining the waterfront are horreos – traditional Galician granaries on stilts – which have been used for centuries to keep grain dry and rodent-free.

Wander cobbled streets lined with flower-draped balconies, tuck into fresh seafood with views of the Ria de Pontevedra, and soak up the slow pace of village life.

Roman Theatre of Cartagena, Murcia

The Roman Theatre at Cartagena. CREDIT: Unsplash

An ancient stage buried for centuries – now back in the spotlight

At first glance, Cartagena might look like just another modern Spanish city. But hidden behind the buildings lies a jaw-dropping secret – a vast Roman theatre that once seated 6,000 spectators.

Built around the time of Caesar Augustus, the theatre was lost under layers of urban life until the late 20th century. Today, you can walk through history itself as you explore the excavated ruins, with Roman baths and forums nearby. And yes – the theatre still hosts summer performances!

Puente Nuevo, Ronda, Andalucia

A view from the bottom. CREDIT: Unsplash

You’ve seen the bridge – now explore what’s underneath

OK, so Ronda’s Puente Nuevo isn’t exactly a secret – but most tourists stop at the top and miss the magic below.

Take the path into El Tajo gorge and you’ll get a whole new view of this epic 18th-century bridge towering 120 metres above. Along the way, you’ll pass ancient Moorish mills, Arab baths, and soaring limestone cliffs where eagles circle overhead.

It’s nature, history and drama in one unforgettable hike.

Dali Theatre-Museum, Figueres, Girona

Salvador Dali Museum

Surreal, strange and utterly spectacular – just like the artist himself

If Salvador Dali designed a museum, you’d expect something bizarre – and the one he created in his hometown of Figueres does not disappoint.

There are giant eggs on the roof, golden mannequins on the walls and rooms filled with paintings, sculptures, holograms and mind-bending installations. Dali himself is buried here, beneath the stage of the old theatre.

It’s not just a museum – it’s a full-blown sensory trip through the brain of a genius.

Walls of Avila, Castilla y Leon

Walls of Avila. CREDIT: Unspalsh

Europe’s best-preserved medieval walls – lit up like a fairytale

Stretching 2.5 kilometres and dotted with 88 watchtowers, the 11th-century walls of Avila are straight out of a fantasy film.

You can walk along large sections and enjoy sweeping views over the terracotta-tiled old town and out to the Sierra de Gredos mountains.

By night, the floodlit walls glow golden, creating one of Spain’s most magical vistas. Inside the walls: convents, cobbled streets and the birthplace of the mystical Saint Teresa.

Hanging Houses of Cuenca, Castilla-La Mancha

Casa Colgadas

Cliffhangers – literally!

The Casas Colgadas (Hanging Houses) of Cuenca cling to the edge of a gorge in a sight that’s as nerve-jangling as it is beautiful.

These medieval homes appear to defy gravity, teetering over the sheer drop of the Huecar River gorge. One now houses the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art – perfect for art lovers with a head for heights.

The old town itself is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, full of winding alleyways and hidden courtyards.

Las Medulas, Leon

Las Medulas. CREDIT: Wikipedia

A Martian landscape… shaped by Roman greed

Imagine rust-red peaks and jagged hills – this is Las Medulas, a bizarre and beautiful landscape carved out by the Romans in their hunt for gold.

Using a method called ruina montium, they blasted whole mountains apart with water pressure. The result? An otherworldly terrain now protected as a UNESCO site.

Hike through the tunnels, explore the caves, and head to the Orellan viewpoint for a jaw-dropping panorama.

Alquezar, Aragon

CREDIT: Wikipedia

A fairytale village high above a river canyon

If Cuenca’s cliff houses wowed you, wait until you see Alquezar. Perched above the Vero River, this medieval village is a tangle of cobbled lanes, stone houses and a fortified church that once served as a Moorish fortress.

It’s also a hub for adventure – the surrounding Sierra de Guara is a dream for walkers and canyoners. Add in a glass of local Somontano wine at sunset and you’ve got the perfect day.

Setenil de las Bodegas, Cadiz

Setenil

Where the ceiling is literally a cliff

Setenil is one of Andalucia’s most surreal villages — where the houses aren’t so much built on rock foundations but inside them.

Built into natural overhangs of a steep gorge, streets like Calle Cuevas del Sol are shaded by actual slabs of rock. It’s a genius bit of natural air con in the sizzling heat.

Once part of the Nazari Kingdom, today Setenil is all tapas bars tucked into caves, sleepy cats on stone steps, and that unforgettable mix of geological quirk and rustic charm.

