British boy, 15, flew to Italy while parents waited for flight home from Spain

A BRITISH teenager ended up flying from Menorca to Italy on Monday while his parents were waiting to return home to London-Stansted airport.

The 15-year-old boy, who some reports suggest is on the autism spectrum, ended up at a different gate and boarding lane.

He then took his place on the Easyjet flight to Milan Malpensa airport which departed at 9.25am.

The Ultima Hora newspaper said his parents were waiting for their TUI plane to Stansted and noticed that he had gone missing.

They raised the alarm and the Policia Nacional led efforts to locate him.

Officers reviewed security camera footage in the departure zone and saw the boy access the Milan boarding gate and get on the Easyjet flight.

The Policia Nacional said it is Easyjet’s responsibility to return the teenager to Menorca or to put him on a flight to Stansted.

The carrier will have questions to answer as to how the boy could have by-passed the ticket and passport check at the boarding gate without anybody noticing.

He took a seat on the plane and allegedly cabin crew were unaware of anything untoward until the captain was radioed details from Menorca.

