Easyjet staff at UK airports get bonus for spotting oversized luggage

STAFF at seven airports in the UK and Channel Islands are eligible for a £1.20-a-bag payment through a new incentive scheme.

If you’ve ever been stressed at an aiport while towing a bag with you that you know won’t be in line with company guidelines, now really is a time to be concerned.

The Guardian reported that a leaked email, first reported by the Jersey Evening Post, confirmed that airport staff are able to earn cash bonuses for any easyJet passenger they see with an oversized bag.

Swissport, the aviation company that operates passenger gates at airports, said that staff are able to ‘receive £1.20 for every gate bag taken’.

At the moment, easyJet allows passengers to take a small bag that fits under their seat for free. Larger bags can be stored in overhead lockers for an additional fee.

The email originated from November 2023 and the policy remains in force today.

EasyJet operates 4 million flights a year. Whilst their bag policies are clearly outlined when booking a flight, this is likely to anger passengers, who see it as another way of making money. Most passengers tend to have more than just a personal bag for their hand luggage, no matter the distance or time they are flying for.

The transport committee of the European parliament voted last month to give passengers the right to an extra piece of free hand luggage weighing up to 7kg. This amendment would give passengers the right to both a personal bag and an overhead locker bag, at no additional cost.

The law still requires the approval from 55% of EU member states. If adopted it would extend to all flights within the EU and flights to and from the EU.

This law would facilitate easier air travel, through the introduction of common dimensions for hand luggage.

