Airlines on the ropes as EU body rules against charging for hand luggage

AIR travel as we know it could soon look very different after a European Union body proposed changes to carry-on luggage rules that would save passengers millions every year from so-called ‘drip pricing’.

Members of the EU parliament’s transport and tourism committee have voted to support an amendment that, if approved, would allow all passengers to take a 7kg carry-on bag with dimensions up to 100 cm onboard that can be stored in the overhead lockers at no additional cost.

This would be in addition to a smaller ‘personal item’ that fits under the seat in front.

If passed, the law could have a significant impact on budget airlines such as Ryanair or EasyJet, which currently charge extra for cabin baggage that cannot fit under a seat.

The European Consumer Organisation, a lobbying group, has been at the heart of the proposed changes, which they claim will simplify the booking process and protect customers from unwanted costs.

If passed, the law would have a major impact on budget airlines, including Ryanair, which currently charge extra for hand luggage. Credit: Cordon Press

However, Airlines for Europe, a trade body representing major carriers, warned against new rules, arguing that any changes would ultimately result in increased fare prices for passengers.

They also said the EU should ‘let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for and, importantly, what services they don’t’.

Others claim that free carry-on luggage could cause overcrowding and delays as although many standard aircraft hold up to 180 passengers, the overhead lockers can only accommodate half the number of 100 cm-sized bags.

Although the Spanish government has thrown its weight behind the move, the proposals have a long way to go.

In order to become law, at least 55% of EU member states will need to back the amendment, which is likely to encounter significant pushback from the airline industry.

If passed, the rule would apply not just to domestic EU flights, but also to all international flights that connect member states with non-EU countries, such as the UK.

