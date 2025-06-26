Two people die one week after bar explosion in Spain’s Mar Menor area

TWO women who were seriously injured in a bar explosion in San Pedro del Pinatar on June 19 have both died in hospital on Thursday morning.

The blast happened at the Casa Javi bar in the Lo Pagan area while the weekly street market was taking place outside on Avenida Salvillo.

A British holidaymaker, Debbie Cook, was at the market at the time of the explosion.

She said it was ‘like a bomb had gone off’ around her.

Around 20 people were injured but two people were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

One of the two people who died was the bar owner- a 38-year-old Moroccan national- who suffered serious burns.

She was the only person inside the premises at the time of the explosion.

The second fatality was a 56-year-old Spanish woman who sustained a serious head injury when she was at the market.

The Guardia Civil’s investigation has concluded that the blast was not accidental with experts finding a cut to rubber casing on a gas butano cylinder.

Officers had been hoping to interview the bar owner but she never regained consciousness.

It means the exact circumstances behind what happened may never be known.

The night before the explosion, San Pedro Policia Local officers saw her on a beach.

They spoke to her as she was walking in a strange manner- potentially under the influence of a substance.

But as she did not commit a crime, she was allowed to continue, but apparently was ‘known’ to the police.

The Casi Javi bar was hit by a fire around a year ago- also affecting a home located above it.

Police were regularly called out to deal with fights and residents claimed the bar had been a ‘clandestine’ brothel under previous management.

