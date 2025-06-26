Marbella beefs up beach security to crack down on ‘loose dogs, street sellers and jetskis’

MARBELLA is launching a major beach security operation this summer to tackle problem behaviour along the Costa del Sol resort’s 27 kilometres of coastline.

The crackdown, which runs throughout July and August, will see eight police officers patrolling the beaches on six quad bikes with a specific order to enforce beach rules.

Their primary targets include loose dogs, unauthorised street vendors, out-of-control jetskis and people fishing outside permitted hours.

José Eduardo Díaz, the councillor responsible for the initiative, said the operation aims to provide ‘comprehensive coverage from early morning until night’ during the busiest part of the tourist season.

New beach security will include a special Local Police unit and fifty Fire and Civil Protection personnel

“It’s a coordinated effort by the emergency department so that both residents and visitors can enjoy our coastline with the utmost peace of mind,” he explained.

The security beef up is another step in Marbella’s efforts to keep order on its sometimes chaotic areas during the summer time.

The new Policia Local unit, described as a ‘pilot experiment’, will work alongside the existing lifeguard service of more than 50 officers and two ambulances.

Adding to the security presence, around 20 Civil Protection officers will be stationed at La Bajadilla, equipped with buggies and quad bikes to carry out rescue work and provide support for medical emergencies.

The operation also includes a specialist Fire Service water rescue team operating 13 hours daily from 8am, comprising a skipper and rescuer with two jet skis.

They’ll provide emergency support during periods when the general rescue service is operating at reduced capacity.

An unit of 28 trained firefighters will inspect drainage outlets, check safety beacons, and remove dangerous objects from the water.

Díaz emphasised that the operation’s success depends on ’close coordination between all municipal bodies and collaboration with the Guardia Civil del Mar.’

Joint operations are already underway to control jet skis and ensure compliance with navigation regulations.

The councillor urged the public to report any incidents, however minor, to the Policia Local hotline 092 to enable a more effective response.

