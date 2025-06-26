26 Jun, 2025
26 Jun, 2025 @ 09:08
·
1 min read

WATCH: Brit complains Marbella is ‘a lot of fun’ but warns how it can ‘ruin you’ 

by

A BRITISH tourist has slammed Marbella as outrageously expensive after a stag do left him ruing the eye-watering prices of the Costa del Sol resort.

Using the TikTok handle @prof_thought, the finance teacher and father-of-one took to social media to vent his frustration after experiencing what he described as the ‘most expensive place I have ever been to in my whole entire life as a young adult.’

He even makes the big claims that Marbella’s nightlife scene is only affordable to those involved in fraud, drug dealing, or top-level professional sports – and there’s little point in ordinary people visiting the glamorous resort town.

One of Marbella’s famous pool parties at Nikki Beach.

His complaints centred on specific examples from bars and clubs during his recent trip. 

Two standard Red Bull energy drinks cost him €20, while two single rum and cokes ‘with loads of ice’ set him back €36 at the same place.

The situation becomes even more dire for men looking to enjoy Marbella’s famous nightlife. 

Entry fees to popular venues can reach €50 for ‘standard, normal, young gentlemen,’ he claimed.

However, the real shock comes with table service. 

@prof_thought

Marbella is not for the weak…or broke #marbella #spain #summer #relateable

? original sound – prof_thought

The visitor revealed that securing a table at these venues costs between €1,200 and €1,500 for just a few hours. 

Without a table reservation, he warned, guests are left ‘stuck to the side of tables looking broke because everyone else has a table.’

Despite the financial ruin, the Brit admitted that Marbella delivered on entertainment value. 

He praised the resort’s nightlife scene, describing it as ‘a lot of fun’ with ‘spectacular’ settings, excellent DJs, and the right atmosphere and music.

However, it’s a different story if you’re a female as ‘girls can really get away with doing a lot more with less’, while men face handing over the cash.

His warning to fellow tourists was clear: unless you know someone who can help you navigate the expensive scene, ‘it’s going to bankrupt you’ and you’re going to have ‘a very, very long time’ if you’re not financially prepared.

