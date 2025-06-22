Marbella’s flashy new 10,000 seater stadium takes another step forward

MARBELLA City Council and the Marbella FC Foundation have signed a 75-year public land concession for the development of the new football stadium.

The stadium, which will include an 84-room hotel, underground parking for more than 1000 cars, and a commercial shopping area, is set to be built on the Huerta de los Cristales road. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

The concession was signed this week between the club’s representative, Esteban Granero and the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz. Total investment into the project is more than €114 million.

Muñoz said the stadium will be ‘an economic and social driver’ for Marbella, with the creation of 2000 new jobs, bringing in €36 million to €50 million to the city’s GDP.

“Today we are building a 21st-century Marbella, modern, ambitious, and sustainable, with projects that will represent a significant step forward in the excellence of our city,” the mayor said.

Granero said the stadium would also help ‘promote grassroots sports in the city.’

“Now Marbella FC will have a greater capacity to attract all the key players who will make it possible for us to reach the top of football in the short term,” he said. “We cannot aspire to reach the top level of football without the stadium.”

The first stages of the build include demolishing the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium over four to five months.

“The intention is to have the tender completed in parallel with the demolition, and we can identify the right construction company or companies for this project, always with expert advice, so that by the time the demolition is complete, construction work can begin in a seamless manner,” Granero said.

The project has been in the works since 2018.

