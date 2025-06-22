Inside the newly built villa on Spain’s Formentera that mixes sustainable design with island luxury

SAY hola to Le Cap – the sizzling new villa that’s giving Ibiza a run for its money.

Tucked away on Formentera, this six-bed mansion could be yours for a cool €8.9 million . From a distance, you’d think it had risen straight from the sand. Built entirely from natural stone, this pad is a blend of rustic charm and five-star opulence – the kind of place you’d expect to see a discreet A-lister sipping rosé and hiding from the paps.

Behind the chic interiors is Barcelona’s design doyenne Sandra Tarruella, who’s sprinkled her magic across every corner of the 15,000 sqm estate. The main villa boasts four en suite bedrooms wrapped around an open-plan salon – complete with fireplace.

The oak-clad kitchen opens onto a terrace made for long, lazy lunches and golden-hour cocktails.

Forget your average glass – the windows are handcrafted iroko-wood beauties that ‘disappear’ into the walls, turning every view into a postcard. Think shimmering sea, rolling countryside, and not a neighbour in sight.

A sweet little casita (that’s posh for guest house) sits just next door – two beds, a bathroom, and a terrace with a pergola is perfect for siestas or sneaky afternoon G\&Ts.

With more than 550 sq m of living space decked out in oak, stone floors and natural fabrics, it’s less house, more high-end hideaway. There’s even a rooftop terrace where you can drink in panoramic views of the island.

And don’t worry about water – two monster underground tanks hold 20,000 litres each, keeping things green (and your pool full) year-round.The fully finished version will be ready to dazzle by Easter 2026 through design-savvy agents Fantastic Frank.