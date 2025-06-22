The Spanish city hailed as the ‘Cuba of Europe’

CÁDIZ has been nicknamed ‘Little Havana’, for its narrow streets and architecture that reflect the Cuban capital.

The Andalusian city, on Spain’s southern coast, has 300 days of sunshine each year.

Although much older than Cuba, founded around 1,100 BC, the social, cultural and architectural environment is comparable to the Caribbean Island.

With water surrounding three sides, the city almost appears like an island itself. Its continually warm climate – not going below 16 degrees even in winter, also replicates that of a tropical island.

Film directors have also been known to choose Cádiz as a set location to simulate Cuba. A famous scene is when Halle Berry emerges from the water at La Caleta beach in the James Bond film ‘Die Another Day.’

British outlet The Sun shared an article comparing Cádiz to Cuba, where even someone visiting from Cuba itself was quoted as saying, ‘Yes, that’s what Cuba used to be like.’

