Marbella FC scores €114 million 10,000-seater stadium deal

MARBELLA City Council has officially awarded a 75-year land concession to the Marbella FC Foundation to develop an ambitious new football stadium complex that could potentially host matches in the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The €114 million private investment project will transform the site of the old Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium into a state-of-the-art sports facility with a capacity increase from 8,000 to 10,000 seats, meeting FIFA international standards.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz announced on Monday that demolition of the old facilities at the Huerta de los Cristales thoroughfare could begin ‘immediately’ once the Foundation submits its formal project.

“There is a great deal of willingness and enthusiasm from everyone involved, so I believe we’ll sign the contract in the coming days,” the mayor said.

She emphasised that the initiative is a top priority for the Urban Planning Department as it represents both ‘economic activity’ and ‘job creation.’

(credit: Huete Arquitectos)

The final approval for the concession was granted on May 15, following a public tender launched last November.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will pay the council an annual fee of €221,510, totalling €16,613,250 over the full 75-year term.

According to the project’s financial plan, the stadium is expected to generate €9.8 million in revenue in its first year, rising to €17.3 million from the fifth year onward.

The development is projected to create between 1,600 and 2,300 new jobs – including 800 direct, 700 indirect, and 400 induced roles.

The City Council estimates the GDP impact will range between €36 million and €50 million, representing approximately 0.2% of Malaga province’s total GDP.

(credit: Huete Arquitectos)

The complex is designed as more than just a football venue.

Plans include a 90-room sports hotel with event spaces for up to 140 guests, a rooftop fine dining restaurant and lobby bar, a 1,000-space underground car park, and commercial areas.

The development will also feature a 1,500-square-metre high-performance training centre with cutting-edge equipment including specialised massage rooms.

While the stadium will primarily serve as a football venue, it is also designed to host concerts and major events, though the plan specifies that non-sporting uses will not exceed 20% of the facility’s total floor space.

The project plan submitted by the Foundation outlines the development of ‘a new municipal stadium in Marbella for hosting sports activities,’ featuring ‘9,500 general seats and 500 VIP or box seats,’ as well as ‘a dignitary tribune and private terraces for restaurants.’

(credit: Huete Arquitectos)

The Marbella FC Foundation stated last November that ‘the project serves the public interest, as its profits are reinvested in its founding aims: to promote grassroots sport in Marbella, boost the city’s tourism image, and develop programmes for young people at risk of social exclusion.’

Construction could begin soon after the €1.5 million demolition of the existing stadium.

With ambitions to become a sub-host venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup being jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, this new development represents a significant step forward in Marbella’s sporting aspirations.