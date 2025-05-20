20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 18:28
BREAKING: Crew member killed in accident aboard Gibraltar-flagged fuel vessel

A CREW member has died following an accident aboard a Gibraltar-flagged bunker barge in local waters yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Motortanker Nisyros while the vessel was attempting to berth alongside another ship in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased crew member or specific details about how the accident occurred.

Bunker barges like the MT Nisyros are specialized vessels used to supply fuel to larger ships at sea, an operation that forms a significant part of Gibraltar’s maritime economy.

The Gibraltar government confirmed the fatality in a brief statement, noting that investigations are ‘currently ongoing.’

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

