BREAKING: Crew member killed in accident aboard Gibraltar-flagged fuel vessel

A CREW member has died following an accident aboard a Gibraltar-flagged bunker barge in local waters yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Motortanker Nisyros while the vessel was attempting to berth alongside another ship in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased crew member or specific details about how the accident occurred.

Bunker barges like the MT Nisyros are specialized vessels used to supply fuel to larger ships at sea, an operation that forms a significant part of Gibraltar’s maritime economy.

The Gibraltar government confirmed the fatality in a brief statement, noting that investigations are ‘currently ongoing.’