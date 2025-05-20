Is Madrid airport’s homeless problem coming to Malaga? Calls to protect workers while bedbug outbreak denied

MALAGA Airport has denied reports of a bedbug infestation after a viral video showed insects crawling over pillars and walls inside the terminal.

The footage, which circulated over the weekend on social media, caused alarm as it was linked to a recent outbreak of bedbugs at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

However, Malaga Airport insists that there is no such infestation on its premises.

READ MORE: Malaga is trying to catch over 100 wild boars causing havoc and spreading disease – Olive Press News Spain

This was confirmed by a specialised pest control company, which found ‘no evidence of insects or arthropods’ during an inspection.

There’s an increase of homeless people staying in the terminal and transit zones. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The CCOO trade union at Aena pointed to another growing concern: the increasing presence of homeless people inside the airport, especially in passenger terminals and transit areas.

They believe this may be fuelling public fears about bedbugs.

READ MORE: Housing crisis deepens: Seasonal rentals surge by 25% as long-term options disappear – Olive Press News Spain

CCOO has called for immediate and coordinated action from Aena and the relevant authorities – including Malaga City Council, the Junta de Andalucia, and the Spanish government – to address the situation.

Monitoring traps have been installed to detect any future presence of bedbugs, and the airport has assured that cleaning and disinfection protocols are being followed rigorously.

The sanitisation of key areas, including counters, has also been stepped up.