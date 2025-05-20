Malaga is trying to catch over 100 wild boars causing havoc and spreading disease

WILD boars are causing damage in the centre of Malaga, with residents getting increasingly scared after some of them even attacked their pets.

Monitoring has been carried out since October to count the herds and follow their routes.

There are around 100 ‘problematic’ animals, according to hunter’s organisation Grupo Scaes-Fac, that observes the animals at night.

23 boars have been caught to date with an anesthetic dart, after which the animals are given a lethal injection.

Wild boars were even seen roaming around a mall in Malaga. (Photo: @Lightenerrthang)

The boars are considered a pest by health and environmental authorities.

Experts also say that wild boars simply cannot coexist with humans, since they can carry numerous types of diseases that can spread to which humans are susceptible.

It’s thought that the animals made their way to the city in the first place due to the recent drought.

Water wells and feeding points have been installed around the outskirts of the city to lure them back, and keep new boars from having to enter the city in search of food.

It’s estimated that around 22,000 wild boars live in the Province of Malaga.