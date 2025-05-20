20 May, 2025
20 May, 2025 @ 13:55
WATCH: Spanish tourist films ‘horror flight’ from London to Ibiza with ‘screaming English animals drinking and fighting’

A SPANISH tourist has called out Brits visiting Spain after a ‘horror flight’ with travellers ‘screaming, drinking and fighting like animals.’ 

Ibiza local @KiriBarrachi has called for action after she was ‘terrified’ on a ‘hellish’ flight from London filled with ‘English animals.’

The Spaniard claimed the EasyJet flight was ‘a true horror’ in her now viral TikTok video. 

@kiribarrachi

Mi viaje de ayer London-Ibiza con easy jet fue un auténtico horror!!pasé miedo , un avión lleno de auténticos animales ingleses!! Todo el mundo de pie, chillando chicos pegandose, bebiendo botellitas de alcohol una detrás de otra… impidiendo a los asistentes del avión hacer su trabajo! Un auténtico infierno!!! Este vídeo solo és el final, lo que paso durante el trayecto no pude grabar.. antes de subir al avión ya iban borrachos, colocados! Tomando pastillas y alcohol a la vez( lo vi con mis propios ojos) fue un vuelo de 2h1/2 muy muy salvaje! Esto no se puede permitir! No deberían dejar subir a esta gentiza al avión ni vender alcohol dentro! No queremos este tipo de turismo en Ibiza, que se queden en su casa!! Lo pasé muy muy mal.. y los azafato@D sin poder hacer nada porque Como controlas dentro de un avión a estos animales salvajes?? Tiene que haber una solución!!! @easyJet #easyjet #turismoinglés #turismoibiza #animales #viajes #londonlife #londresibiza #londontiktok #ibizalondres #inseguridadavion #turismodecalidad

? sonido original – kiri

“Everyone was stood up, shouting, there were men hitting each other, drinking little bottles of alcohol one after another…it was truly hellish,” she said.

The video, which she claims is ‘just the last part’ showed passengers shouting ‘come on Ibiza’, cheering and slapping the roof of the plane.

“I couldn’t film the majority of the flight…they were already drunk before we got on the plane…high even with some taking pills and alcohol at the same time,” she continued. 

“It was a very very wild 2.5 hour flight! This shouldn’t be allowed! They shouldn’t let people like this on the plane nor sell alcohol during the flight.

“We don’t want this kind of tourism in Ibiza, they should stay at home! I had such an awful time and the staff were unable to do anything. How can you control these wild animals on a plane?”

The video has garnered almost 30,000 likes in just three days, generating significant conversation in the comments. 

One Brit said: “As an English person I have to say there are many of us who do not condone this behaviour. So much so that when I lived in Spain myself, I used to tell people I was French.”

Others agreed, saying they were ‘so embarrassed’ to be British after seeing the shocking video. 

Meanwhile, Spaniards claimed the scene was an example of UK ‘culture’ saying: “I live in Scotland and they don’t go out for ‘just one drink’, they start on the vodka and see who’s drunk first. The solution is to stop them flying full stop. Without their holidays to Spain they are nothing.” 

Airline workers also chimed into the conversation, saying that ‘every flight from the UK to Ibiza is like this.’

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

