WATCH: Spanish tourist films ‘horror flight’ from London to Ibiza with ‘screaming English animals drinking and fighting’

A SPANISH tourist has called out Brits visiting Spain after a ‘horror flight’ with travellers ‘screaming, drinking and fighting like animals.’

Ibiza local @KiriBarrachi has called for action after she was ‘terrified’ on a ‘hellish’ flight from London filled with ‘English animals.’

The Spaniard claimed the EasyJet flight was ‘a true horror’ in her now viral TikTok video.

“Everyone was stood up, shouting, there were men hitting each other, drinking little bottles of alcohol one after another…it was truly hellish,” she said.

The video, which she claims is ‘just the last part’ showed passengers shouting ‘come on Ibiza’, cheering and slapping the roof of the plane.

“I couldn’t film the majority of the flight…they were already drunk before we got on the plane…high even with some taking pills and alcohol at the same time,” she continued.

“It was a very very wild 2.5 hour flight! This shouldn’t be allowed! They shouldn’t let people like this on the plane nor sell alcohol during the flight.

“We don’t want this kind of tourism in Ibiza, they should stay at home! I had such an awful time and the staff were unable to do anything. How can you control these wild animals on a plane?”

The video has garnered almost 30,000 likes in just three days, generating significant conversation in the comments.

One Brit said: “As an English person I have to say there are many of us who do not condone this behaviour. So much so that when I lived in Spain myself, I used to tell people I was French.”

Others agreed, saying they were ‘so embarrassed’ to be British after seeing the shocking video.

Meanwhile, Spaniards claimed the scene was an example of UK ‘culture’ saying: “I live in Scotland and they don’t go out for ‘just one drink’, they start on the vodka and see who’s drunk first. The solution is to stop them flying full stop. Without their holidays to Spain they are nothing.”

Airline workers also chimed into the conversation, saying that ‘every flight from the UK to Ibiza is like this.’