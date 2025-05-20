Housing crisis deepens: Seasonal rentals surge by 25% as long-term options disappear

THE Spanish housing crisis has intensified as seasonal rentals surged by a staggering 25% in the first quarter of 2025, according to property portal Idealista.

Meanwhile, traditional long-term rental options fell by another 3%.

This shift means short-term rentals now represent 14% of Spain’s total rental market.

Barcelona has become the epicentre of this rental transformation, with an astonishing 47% of all available rental properties now offered as seasonal rather than permanent homes.

San Sebastian follows with 37%, while other popular expat destinations are seeing similar trends, including Cadiz (22%), Tarragona (20%), Madrid (17%), and both Bilbao and Palma de Mallorca at 15%.

For British residents and potential newcomers to Spain, the findings paint a concerning picture of the housing landscape, particularly in areas popular with expatriates.

Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista, said: “The data from the first quarter shows how the market continues to seek alternatives and shelter in the seasonal rental market.”

In what will be welcome news for those seeking permanent homes, some major markets are beginning to see small increases in long-term rental availability.

Malaga leads with a 21% rise in available long-term rentals, followed by Valencia (8%), Alicante (6%), and Madrid (4%) – all popular destinations for British residents in Spain.

However, the situation in Catalunya remains particularly dire, with four Catalan cities among the five markets that have seen the steepest declines in long-term rental options.

Girona leads the negative trend (-42%), followed by Ciudad Real (-39%), Barcelona (-37%), Lleida (-37%), and Tarragona (-36%).

Iñareta didn’t hold back criticism of government policies, urging officials to ‘change course and repeal all the harmful rental measures that have been approved in the last six years.’

For British expats currently renting or planning to move to Spain, the figures suggest that securing long-term accommodation may become increasingly challenging, particularly in Barcelona and other Catalan cities.

The data suggests that looking at up-and-coming areas like Malaga or Valencia – where more long-term rentals are becoming available – could be a smarter option for anyone searching for a permanent home.

The most dramatic increases in seasonal rentals were seen in smaller markets where this phenomenon was previously almost non-existent, including Ourense (300%), Toledo (178%), and Pontevedra (125%).