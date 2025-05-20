EXCLUSIVE: Author of viral video showing Brits ‘behaving like animals’ en route to Ibiza recounts ‘horror flight’

A WOMAN who was ‘terrified’ on a flight from London to Ibiza has shared details of her ‘horror flight’ with the Olive Press.

Ibiza local Erika Barrachina, 49, has recalled her ‘horrific’ flight from London to Ibiza last Sunday.

Her journey caught headlines after a video of Brits screaming, shouting and hitting the seats went viral on TikTok.

But according to Barrachina, the video ‘doesn’t show the worst of it’ as it was taken at the end of the flight.

Mi viaje de ayer London-Ibiza con easy jet fue un auténtico horror!!pasé miedo , un avión lleno de auténticos animales ingleses!! Todo el mundo de pie, chillando chicos pegandose, bebiendo botellitas de alcohol una detrás de otra… impidiendo a los asistentes del avión hacer su trabajo! Un auténtico infierno!!! Este vídeo solo és el final, lo que paso durante el trayecto no pude grabar.. antes de subir al avión ya iban borrachos, colocados! Tomando pastillas y alcohol a la vez( lo vi con mis propios ojos) fue un vuelo de 2h1/2 muy muy salvaje! Esto no se puede permitir! No deberían dejar subir a esta gentiza al avión ni vender alcohol dentro! No queremos este tipo de turismo en Ibiza, que se queden en su casa!! Lo pasé muy muy mal.. y los azafato@D sin poder hacer nada porque Como controlas dentro de un avión a estos animales salvajes?? Tiene que haber una solución!!!

She told The Olive Press: “Before that it was much worse. That was nothing in comparison.”

“They were behaving like they were on a train, everyone was standing up, screaming, singing, drinking little bottles of vodka and hitting things.

“One of the main groups of about five men was just in front of me. Next to me, there was a girl sitting in a guy’s lap. It was like they were in a seedy London pub, not an airplane. It was chaos.”

The camera woman claimed the Brits were ‘already drunk’ before they got on the plane, drinking sparkling wine and taking medication while waiting to board.

“They need to stop selling alcohol on flights and duty free,” she said.

The 49-year-old said the air crew, of just two men and one woman, were unable to do anything to control the drunken tourists other than apologising to other passengers.

“I’m not an anxious person but I was scared because we were in the air and people were jumping and moving around, you can’t do that. The staff were apologising but they couldn’t do anything, the passengers were already past it.”

TERRIFIED: Despite being a confident traveller, Barrachina was shaken after her flight to Ibiza.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

In the final twenty minutes, Barrachina complained to the crew, who asked the rowdy passengers for their passports.

Reportedly, the Guardia Civil were waiting for the troublemakers after landing but simply took their details and sent them on their way.

“They should have been deported,” Barrachina said.

Though shocked by her experience, Barrachina highlighted that ‘not all Brits are like that’ and she enjoyed her trip to London.

“Obviously this doesn’t represent all the tourists that come to Ibiza but it does represent the cheap tourism in the Balearic and Canary Islands. It affects us on a daily basis,” she said.

Since the video went viral, EasyJet have contacted the Ibiza local and told her it was an ‘isolated case.’

“That’s a lie because this happens on all flights to Ibiza. I’m not happy with that response and I’m going to make it known wherever I can. I’m going to report them to the consumer’s office.”

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “Flight EZY2307 from Luton to Ibiza on 16th May was met by police on arrival due to a group of passengers behaving in a disruptive manner.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

