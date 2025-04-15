Spain’s Estepona plans sprawling new sports complex with indoor swimming pool and a dozen courts

ESTEPONA is set to significantly upgrade its sporting infrastructure with a new multi-sport complex.

It will feature a heated indoor swimming pool and a broad range of facilities catering to racket sports and community recreation.

The project, now open for bids, represents a major investment in public-private partnership on the Costa del Sol.

The planned development will be built on a 11,150 square-metre municipal plot in the Camino de las Mesas area – flanked by Paises Bajos, Francia, and Avenida Puerta del Mar – and will be granted to a private operator under a long-term concession of up to 50 years.

At the heart of the complex will be a 25 x 25 metre heated pool designed for year-round use, with space also reserved for a potential children’s pool aimed at swim classes and leisure.

Spectators won’t be left out either: grandstand seating for at least 200 people is required as part of the facility design.

But it’s racket sports that will dominate much of the new centre’s footprint.

The blueprint calls for at least six courts – four for padel and two for tennis – featuring professional-grade playing surfaces and transparent enclosures, all conforming to national sporting regulations.

An additional outdoor area will host petanque courts and be adaptable for other sports or fitness activities.

Proposals for the complex must also include essential operational facilities such as changing rooms, administrative offices, and restrooms.

Optional features – though likely to score points in the bidding process – include classrooms, meeting spaces, a gym, retail areas for sports equipment, and a food and drink zone.

A minimum of 40 parking spaces will serve users of the site.

Environmental and aesthetic elements are central to the project’s vision.

The grounds must be landscaped with low-water-use vegetation and large trees that provide natural shade, creating a pleasant and sustainable atmosphere for users.

The long-term concession holder will be responsible for the maintenance of all facilities and green areas.

According to project guidelines, the new complex must comply with the national standards set by Spain’s Higher Sports Council, particularly those governing indoor swimming pools.

Bidders are also expected to fund the entire construction and shoulder ongoing operational costs.

At the end of the 50-year term, the City Council will take back control of the complex, which must be returned in good condition and without any legal or financial burdens.

The minimum annual concession fee has been set at €22,440, subject to annual review, and the tender process will remain open until May 7.

Estepona City Council has indicated that several factors will influence the final award decision – including financial offers above the base rate, discounts for Estepona residents, enhanced sports facilities, free public access to two courts, improvements to landscaping and parking, and the integration of clean energy sources such as solar panels.